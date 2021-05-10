Dane County health officials prepare to give COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 15

Once the state health department clears the way for vaccinating ages 12 to 15 — which will likely come after the advisory committee meets Wednesday — families with children that age are encouraged to book an appointment at the Alliant Center. That can be done at go.madison.com/vaccine1215 or 608-242-6328.

"You will still have the ability to drop in, but there could be a very long wait and there are no guarantees we’ll still have enough vaccine available," the city-county health department said in a blog post last week. "If you have an appointment, we set aside a vaccine specifically for you."

People younger than 18 years old need a guardian with them to provide consent or have a guardian ready to answer their phone and provide verbal consent.

For other places to get the Pfizer vaccine, families of children ages 12 to 15 can contact their doctor's office or local pharmacy, go to vaccinefinder.org or visit the city-county health department website at go.madison.com/options.