Dane County has largest 5-day rise in COVID-19 cases, jeopardizing reopening

Dane County on Thursday recorded its largest increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases over a five-day period since the county’s first case in February, making it unlikely the county will move to the next stage of opening businesses.
Public Health Madison and Dane County reported 279 new cases between Saturday and Wednesday. There were 97 more cases reported Thursday over the previous day, which had 70 new cases.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day in Dane County is 47, an increase from 17 new cases per day in mid-June.
“We can’t speculate about the increase in cases, and it’s probably not due to just one thing, but in our contact tracing interviews it is evident that people are socializing more.” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. “The orders put in place are one part of a strategy, and we also need everyone to do their part to help prevent the spread of disease.”
Of the new cases, 50% are among patients aged 20-29 years old; 35 cases are connected with clusters — a number which may increase as contact tracers continue to interview patients; and 60% of the cases are from Madison.
“Given this steep upward trend in cases from the past several days, it is very unlikely we will meet the criteria outlined in the Forward Dane plan for moving to Phase 3 anytime soon,” Heinrich said.
Those metrics, outlined in the Forward Dane plan, will be updated on July 2.
"Our community is facing a real turning point with the now accelerating spread of COVID-19," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. "It's here, it's spreading, it's affecting more young people, and the risk of getting it is no less today than it was in March when the state started Safer at Home. If we don't wear masks, if we gather in groups, if we go out in public excessively, we are at risk of amplifying this dangerous virus."
There currently isn't state or federal guidance regarding when municipalities or counties should return to former phases of reopening, if cases surge.
“Our public health department is the one who issues orders, but our collective actions give us the power to change how this virus impacts our community,” said City of Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway.
The increase in cases comes after the county entered the second part of Forward Dane, the multi-phase plan to reopen businesses across Dane County.
Phase 2 went into effect June 15 and allowed for gatherings of no more than 50 people inside and no more than 100 people outside.
Businesses — including bars, restaurants and retail stores — across the county reopened at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation measures in place to mitigate the spread of the disease. Religious organizations are allowed to hold gatherings for worship and other activities at 50% capacity.
The increase in cases also comes after Memorial Day activities across the county at the end of May, and after weeks of sustained protests in Madison following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in police custody in Minneapolis. Public Health Madison and Dane County was unable to confirm whether Memorial Day gatherings or protests contributed to the increase in cases.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County was 1,350 according to the Public Health Madison and Dane County COVID-19 dashboard Thursday morning. The number of COVID-19 related deaths was 32, and 195 people have been hospitalized. There were 70,954 tests administered, and 868 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.
