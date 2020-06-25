Dane County has largest 5-day rise in COVID-19 cases, jeopardizing reopening

Those metrics, outlined in the Forward Dane plan, will be updated on July 2.

"Our community is facing a real turning point with the now accelerating spread of COVID-19," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. "It's here, it's spreading, it's affecting more young people, and the risk of getting it is no less today than it was in March when the state started Safer at Home. If we don't wear masks, if we gather in groups, if we go out in public excessively, we are at risk of amplifying this dangerous virus."

There currently isn't state or federal guidance regarding when municipalities or counties should return to former phases of reopening, if cases surge.

“Our public health department is the one who issues orders, but our collective actions give us the power to change how this virus impacts our community,” said City of Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway.

The increase in cases comes after the county entered the second part of Forward Dane, the multi-phase plan to reopen businesses across Dane County.

Phase 2 went into effect June 15 and allowed for gatherings of no more than 50 people inside and no more than 100 people outside.