Dane County extending mask mandate until February

Dane County's public health department is extending the countywide mask mandate until February due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant, the department announced Monday.

"As the state warns us of an omicron surge that will overwhelm an already strained healthcare system, we must continue to equip ourselves in every way possible to slow the spread," Public Health Director Janel Heinrich said in a statement.

The order requires masks for everyone ages two and older in most enclosed spaces open to the public whenever other people are present, Public Health Madison & Dane County said. It includes an exception for when all people within an enclosed space are fully vaccinated, as well as for when people are eating or drinking, sleeping, swimming, getting dental treatment or communicating with someone who is deaf.

Last month, Dane County extended its masking mandate until Jan. 3. Immediately after that order expires, it will be extended until Feb. 1, according to a Public Health order issued Monday.