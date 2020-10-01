Dane County exceeds 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Dane County has exceeded 10,000 cases of COVID-19, with Public Health Madison and Dane County on Thursday reporting a total of 10,099 cases since the pandemic began.

The county reported 138 new cases Wednesday. Its daily average has been about 120 cases this week, down from a daily average of more than 200 cases in early September, when most of the cases were among UW-Madison students returning to campus. But the recent activity is still higher than the average of just over 100 cases a day during the county's previous peak in late June and early July.

Statewide, cases are surging, with a daily average of 2,334 cases as of Wednesday, more than triple the tally in early September. The state reported a record 27 deaths Wednesday, including one in Dane County.

Health officials say people should stay home as much as possible, wear masks if they go out, avoid crowds, keep distance from others and frequently wash their hands.

County executive Joe Parisi said people should resist becoming complacent.