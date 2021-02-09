Dane County eases restrictions on gatherings in new COVID-19 order as vaccinations pick up

With new COVID-19 cases in Dane County down 78% from a peak in November and more than 11% percent of residents having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, health officials Monday eased restrictions on gatherings and activities.

A new order by Public Health Madison and Dane County, which takes effect Wednesday and lasts four weeks, allows gatherings of up to 50 people inside and 150 people outside if food and drink are not provided. If food and drink are offered, the limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside.

The previous order allowed gatherings of up to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, regardless of food and drink.

“Though this order is intended to reflect hope and progress, I also want to stress caution,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. “As we saw in the fall, things can change quickly, and we may need to act swiftly if there is a dramatic increase in illness. This may be even more true as new virus variants spread across the world and the United States.”