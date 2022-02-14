Dane County COVID-19 mask mandate to expire March 1

Dane County's COVID-19 indoor mask mandate will expire March 1 in light of decreasing case rates and hospitalizations, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Monday.

“Letting the face covering order expire doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over. Rather, it signals that we have made it through the omicron surge and are entering a new stage of the pandemic,” Janel Heinrich, director of the city-county health department, said in a statement that urged people to stay up to date on vaccines.

The development comes after several Democratic governors moved last week to ease up on mask mandates even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it still recommended masks for students and staff inside buildings.

In Dane County, the order requires people over age 2 to wear a mask in most enclosed spaces open to the public, except when all people within a space are vaccinated.

Dane County adopted a mask order in June 2020, following a statewide order that was eventually struck down by the state Supreme court.

The county lifted its mask order in early June 2021, when cases of COVID-19 declined dramatically after vaccines became widely available. But in August, when the delta variant of the coronavirus surged, the local health department reinstated the mask requirement. In September, the department has carved out an exemption to allow stage and musical performers to go maskless if they follow a set of criteria.

As the delta wave declined, the health department said in early November the mandate would expire late that month. But with rising cases and holiday travel looming, the order was continued. After the omicron variant emerged in December, the order was extended again.

As of Monday, the daily average of new COVID-19 cases is at 340, down from a peak of 1,491 on Jan. 12, the department said. The daily average of hospitalizations is at 110, down from a peak of 195 on Jan. 15.

High case levels did not translate to as high of hospitalization levels as they did before vaccination was readily available, the department said. Currently, an estimated 58% of Dane County residents are up to date on their vaccines, meaning a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, when eligible.

Dane County’s public health order expiration does not affect the federal requirement for face coverings on public transportation, including public transit networks, airplanes, buses and school buses, trains, taxis, Ubers and Lyfts, the department said.

Public Health will continue case investigation efforts to prevent spread and strongly encourages everyone to stay home when sick, and follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance to prevent transmission, which can include masking recommendations.

The Democratic governors of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Oregon last week announced plans to lift mask requirements in public places or schools by the end of February or in March, according to the Associated Press. Massachusetts, led by a Republican, joined the list.

A Madison School District spokesperson didn't immediately respond to questions about whether the district mask requirement for students and staff might be impacted by the expiration of the county order.

This story will be updated.

