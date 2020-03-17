Dane County COVID-19 cases jump from 10 to 17

Local public health officials said Tuesday that the number of people in Dane County diagnosed with COVID-19 now stands at 17, an increase of seven from the day before.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said in a statement that the new cases indicate community spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, meaning there is no known source of the disease, such as recent contact with an infected person or travel from an area with a high number of cases.

No one from Dane County is currently hospitalized with the illness.

“We have reached the level where community spread of COVID-19 is happening,” says Janel Heinrich, director of the joint city-county health department. “Given this level of spread, we are directing community members to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible. People should also continue everyday prevention strategies like washing hands frequently.”

Heinrich said the department expects the number of people infected to rise, and recent orders limiting gathering to fewer than 50 people and to close the schools could become even more restrictive.