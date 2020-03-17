You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dane County COVID-19 cases jump from 10 to 17
0 comments
top story

Dane County COVID-19 cases jump from 10 to 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus cleaning at UW (copy)

Dukmo Key, with UW-Madison Housing Services, cleans a door inside Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall on campus Thursday as students prepare to move out temporarily because of the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the new coronavirus.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Local public health officials said Tuesday that the number of people in Dane County diagnosed with COVID-19 now stands at 17, an increase of seven from the day before.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said in a statement that the new cases indicate community spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, meaning there is no known source of the disease, such as recent contact with an infected person or travel from an area with a high number of cases.

No one from Dane County is currently hospitalized with the illness.

“We have reached the level where community spread of COVID-19 is happening,” says Janel Heinrich, director of the joint city-county health department. “Given this level of spread, we are directing community members to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible. People should also continue everyday prevention strategies like washing hands frequently.”

Heinrich said the department expects the number of people infected to rise, and recent orders limiting gathering to fewer than 50 people and to close the schools could become even more restrictive.

As of Monday, the state had reported 47 positive cases of COVID-19. Another 504 people had tested negative. State officials are expected to update those number this afternoon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics