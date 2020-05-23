Dane County businesses can start slowly reopening Tuesday after benchmarks hit

Four phases

The Forward Dane plan, released Monday, sets up a four-phase plan to reopen, along with a “prepare for safe reopen” stage which began this week.

It establishes goals the county must reach in nine pubic health metrics, such as conducting a certain number of tests per day and the percentage of tests that return positive, before it can move between phases.

It will be at least two weeks before Dane County could enter the second phase of the plan — allowing for up to 50% capacity at most businesses and the lifting of other restrictions.

There needs to be at least 14 days — the incubation period of the COVID-19 coronavirus — between phases, and certain public health criteria need to be met before moving on to the next phase.

“We’re looking at an absolute minimum of 14 days in (the first phase), but the reality is that we could be in it for longer,” Heinrich said in the statement.

It’s unclear when limits on public gatherings and businesses will be completely eliminated, as entering the final “New Normal” phase in the plan won’t happen until “widespread protections are available” — something local health officials have yet to define.

Rules are set