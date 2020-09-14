Dane County bars and restaurants could be fined for violations of health order

After receiving repeated complaints about restaurants and bars, Dane County's health department may start fining establishments up to $1,000 for each violation of the public health orders in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Public Health Madison and Dane County's ninth order related to the coronavirus, which went into effect Sept. 2, limits indoor capacity for restaurants to 25%. Establishments can be fined for each patron inside past the 25% threshold, according to a letter sent to restaurants and bars around the county Monday afternoon.
"Our mission is to educate first, and enforce as a last resort," wrote Doug Voegeli, the department's director of environmental health and COVID response compliance. "Despite PHMDC’s education efforts, PHMDC continues to see increasing complaints of non-compliance related to restaurants and taverns."
Taverns, which are defined by the order as establishments with 51% or more of gross sales coming from alcohol purchases, face additional restrictions. Taverns are only allowed to have patrons inside for ordering, pickup and payment, under the order.
Establishments with alcohol licenses may also face penalties on that license, including suspension or revocation, according to the letter.
The majority of complaints made to the health department relate to exceeding indoor capacity, employees not wearing masks or not wearing them properly, and employees and customers not maintaining social distance, according to the letter.
Cases of COVID-19 rose steadily in Dane County following the return of students to UW-Madison's campus for the beginning of fall semester this month. More than 2,000 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since the university began testing Aug. 6.
In the two-week period between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7, UW-Madison students and employees accounted for about 65% of new positive cases in the county, according to PHMDC's data.
10 Madison restaurants with enhanced outdoor seating thanks to city's Streatery program
Outdoor seating has been a lifeline this summer for some restaurants lucky enough to have it, but it comes with challenges, and worse, an approaching end date with colder weather on the way.
About 87 restaurant and bar owners are taking advantage of the city's "Streatery" program, modeled after efforts around the world to help restaurants during COVID-19 restrictions by helping them increase their outdoor dining areas by extending into streets, parking spaces, parking lots and alleys. Twenty-six other applications are pending in Madison.
The efforts are in response to public heath data that suggests that al fresco dining is a safer option than eating indoors in restaurants. Or as Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich put it, "a restaurant patio is a calculated risk."
Here are 10 Madison restaurants and bars taking part in Streatery.
