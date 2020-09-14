Dane County bars and restaurants could be fined for violations of health order

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After receiving repeated complaints about restaurants and bars, Dane County's health department may start fining establishments up to $1,000 for each violation of the public health orders in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Public Health Madison and Dane County's ninth order related to the coronavirus, which went into effect Sept. 2, limits indoor capacity for restaurants to 25%. Establishments can be fined for each patron inside past the 25% threshold, according to a letter sent to restaurants and bars around the county Monday afternoon.

"Our mission is to educate first, and enforce as a last resort," wrote Doug Voegeli, the department's director of environmental health and COVID response compliance. "Despite PHMDC’s education efforts, PHMDC continues to see increasing complaints of non-compliance related to restaurants and taverns."

Taverns, which are defined by the order as establishments with 51% or more of gross sales coming from alcohol purchases, face additional restrictions. Taverns are only allowed to have patrons inside for ordering, pickup and payment, under the order.

Establishments with alcohol licenses may also face penalties on that license, including suspension or revocation, according to the letter.