Dane County awaiting state approval to reopen Alliant Energy Center public testing site

Public Health Madison and Dane County is awaiting approval from the state to reopen its community testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center — as early as within the first few weeks of 2022, health officials said Wednesday.
But the clinic would not have the same drive-thru feature as the one that closed last summer, said Sara Schwartz, Public Health supervisor of coronavirus testing.
Rather, it would be appointment-only like Public Health’s South Park Street testing clinic, she said, adding the Alliant Energy Center would provide adequate space to accommodate rising case numbers.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding a specific timeline for test site approval.
The Alliant Energy Center also has yet to accept Public Health’s proposal, Schwartz said. The center didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Dane County reported a record 751 new cases Wednesday.
Reopening the clinic as it operated in 2020 would cost taxpayers about $300,000 per month, Schwartz said, adding that figure doesn’t include staffing and testing itself.
The last clinic could facilitate 3,000 tests per day, Schwartz said, as it had the support of a partner. The health department has found a partner to reopen in 2022, but Schwartz declined to share who it is because of privacy concerns.
The push to reopen comes as Madison residents and visitors continue to encounter hourslong wait times and dozens of cars lined up at coronavirus testing sites around the city. Local pharmacies and retailers are grappling with shortages of at-home COVID-19 tests.
Experts say holiday travels, the omicron variant and the high demand for at-home tests is what’s driving the problem — locally and around the world.
The potential clinic revival also comes as Wisconsin surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths — a harrowing reminder that the pandemic is far from over and of the chaos the health crisis has caused — and as the local health department adopted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that people need only isolate or quarantine for five days after a positive COVID-19 case.
Eluding detection
Complicating the test supply chain issue is that at-home tests may be less sensitive at detecting omicron, according to preliminary research by the Food and Drug Administration in partnership with the National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration Diagnostics program.
Schwartz cautioned that because of that study, people should consider in-person polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as their top choice for diagnosing COVID-19 — especially if they are traveling nationally or internationally. The tests, which are more accurate than at-home screenings, amplify genetic segments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
At-home tests work by detecting surface proteins of the coronavirus, and can provide results as quickly as within 15 minutes. Studies claim that the tests are 91% effective at detecting early SARS-CoV-2 variants, but Schwartz cautioned the percentage could be much lower with omicron.
Medical device company Ellume, based in the U.S. and internationally, recalled 2 million of its COVID-19 Home Tests earlier this year, citing “higher than acceptable” false positive concerns.
Muddying the shortage even more is that people are likely to have bought tests from local retailers that have inaccurate expiration dates, or could be expired altogether.
Ellume’s test, as well as Abbot’s BinaxNow COVID-19 Home Test, received a shelf-life extension under Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization earlier this year from six months to 12.
Even so, tests that were purchased when they came out around this time last year would still have expired, Schwartz said.
‘Different beast’
“Omicron is a different beast,” Schwartz said as to why the public should take the new variant seriously and get vaccinated — in addition to opting for PCR testing.
While symptoms tend to be milder in some people — as some early studies have confirmed — the story is different for unvaccinated COVID patients, she said.
A recently published Epic Health Research Network report said the unvaccinated are 44% more likely to encounter coronavirus reinfections, especially with omicron.