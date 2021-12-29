COVID tests in short supply as Dane County pharmacies grapple with skyrocketing demand

Lines stretching 50 to 60 vehicles. Wait times topping two hours. Empty shelves normally stocked with at-home coronavirus test kits. Cold symptoms that could be COVID-19, but no easy way to know for sure.
This has been the reality in recent days for many Dane County residents and visitors — amid holiday travels, and as the rapidly spreading omicron variant results in more positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and around the world.
Madison pharmacies and retailers say not only have they run out of at-home coronavirus test kits, they can barely keep up with the skyrocketing demand for in-person tests. If an appointment is needed for a test, medical institutions are scheduling out weeks in advance.
It is unclear whether high test demand is set to be a short-lived circumstance or go on for some time, but Public Health Madison and Dane County spokesperson Morgan Finke said “we are working with partners to explore options” in response to a request for comment Tuesday about resuming testing operations at the Alliant Energy Center.
The free community testing site closed earlier this year when coronavirus case counts were down in Dane County. But as of Dec. 23, 3,851 tests were being conducted in the area per day, according to Public Health Madison data.
At Fitchburg Family Pharmacy on Tuesday, an estimated 50 cars waited outside the Cahill Main business for in-person coronavirus tests. The line appeared to be moving steadily, but it extended as far as Fish Hatchery Road.
The wait to receive a coronavirus test is hours long, pharmacy technician Krystle Jisehcowski estimated, adding the pharmacy ran out of its at-home coronavirus test kits days ago.
Staff ordered another 1,000 tests, but there’s no estimated time of delivery, she said. That’s despite receiving “five calls about COVID testing an hour.”
“We are doing well over 450 (in-person) tests a day,” Jisehcowski said, adding the pharmacy offers the screenings for free and without appointments.
‘It’s understandable’
Forward Pharmacy’s Cottage Grove location was handling a similar situation Tuesday — dozens of vehicles lined up outside the business, which were full of passengers waiting to receive their coronavirus test.
The pharmacy, which also has spaces in McFarland, Deerfield and surrounding counties, is averaging 300 coronavirus tests a day.
“Three major wholesalers that supply a good chunk of the country ... we use one of the three ... they are completely out (of at-home tests) and they’ve been limiting supply for the last three months,” said pharmacist Matthew Mabie, adding Forward Pharmacy has only been allowed to receive eight tests a month. “We’ve gone to the secondary market to try and find tests.”
But backup suppliers were sold out of what Forward Pharmacy needed for at-home tests by last week Wednesday, he said.
“Some of it is the new variant,” Mabie said of what could be the cause of the growing test demand, adding that holiday travels have compounded the problem — especially as more organizations require a negative test result to supplement for proof of vaccination.
Forward Pharmacy locations outside of Dane County aren’t as beleaguered, he said, but that might mean a longer drive for some patients.
Community Pharmacy, located on Madison’s East Side, requires appointments for in-person tests, said pharmacy technician P.J. Chamberlain. It, too, is out of at-home tests.
“We were able to get some (tests) a few weeks ago from a couple of different suppliers,” Chamberlain said, adding that orders for the next few weeks have come up short. “We ordered 10 from one supplier, but only got two.”
Appointments are also severely limited for the small pharmacy, he said.
As a result, he has encountered some frustrated customers and patients, but “it’s understandable.”
“Trying to find what’s available where ... it’s really tough right now, especially for Madison because people (here) are very conscious of the pandemic,” he said.
A waiting game
Amanda Young, a Madisonian who lives on the West Side, wrote in an email that she and her family booked a trip to Iceland for New Year’s “in anticipation that things were looking better COVID-wise.”
“Unfortunately, things have taken a turn with the new variant, and as a result we were still required to test 72 hours before departing for our trip,” she wrote. “I looked to schedule a test where we could get our results back within that 72 hour window about two weeks prior to leaving.”
The family took several tests, one from a clinic on South Park Street, and another from a rapid pop-up location.
“We waited for results and didn’t hear back from either,” she said. “Our flight was departing from (the Chicago O’Hare International Airport) and we had to start driving to make it on time. I would check my phone constantly for results but none were returned to us. As we approached O’Hare, we got nervous and stopped at a clinic in Illinois to do another same day antigen test.”
“Finally, after waiting for results from the Madison clinics for days, we got results within 20 minutes from the Illinois clinic, and we were able to check onto our flight just two hours later,” Young added.
More complaints from Madison residents included traveling as far as Beloit, Waukesha and even Rockford, Illinois, to obtain a test, as well as witnessing people purchase as many as 20 at-home kits at a time while at a store.
A small number of people reported that they had luck stopping at a local walk-in clinic, only waiting a few minutes to be seen by a medical professional.
But for others, like Darlene, a Madison woman who declined to share her last name for privacy reasons, the lack of available appointments and at-home tests discouraged the pursuit of a diagnosis.
After failing to receive her result from one clinic, Darlene said she took to isolating at home and monitoring her mild coronavirus symptoms on her own.