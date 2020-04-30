COVID-19 virus samples in Dane, Milwaukee counties differ, UW genetic sequencing reveals

Most COVID-19 viruses sequenced from Dane County patients appear to come from Europe, while Milwaukee-area samples stem from Asia, according to preliminary genetic sequencing data by UW-Madison researchers.
“There’s not much mixing between the two locations,” Thomas Friedrich, a UW-Madison professor of pathobiological sciences, said during a Wisconsin Alumni Association presentation Wednesday night. “This suggests to us that there’s been some success in the travel restrictions that we are still under.”
Graduate students Gage Moreno and Katarina Braun helped Friedrich and his colleagues sequence the genomes of coronaviruses from patients who test positive. Sequences vary based on mutations that are tracked geographically.
Most viruses sequenced from Madison-area patients are similar to viruses from Europe, while those in metro Milwaukee are closely related to viruses detected early this year in Asia, Friedrich said.
Wisconsin’s first case of what is now called COVID-19, a Dane County resident who traveled to China, was reported in early February. “We find no evidence in our genetic profiling that that virus spread onward from that person,” Friedrich said.
The Madison area has seen many independent introductions of the new coronavirus from elsewhere. “In a sense, we kind of have lots of small, independent fires here in Dane County,” he said.
In Milwaukee, there have been fewer introductions of the coronavirus. “We’re seeing a lot of sustained community spread,” Friedrich said. “We have a smaller number of larger, more established fires in the Milwaukee area.”
