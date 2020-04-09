COVID-19 ventilator triage, nursing home transfers taken up by state committee

COVID-19 patients who are younger and likely to survive at least a year would get priority for ventilators if supply becomes scarce in Wisconsin, under recommendations released Thursday by a state-appointed workgroup.
Even though the proposed guidelines say “disabilities should play no role in treatment decisions,” according to the head of the group, he expects disability rights groups will file a lawsuit.
Disability groups have sued in New York and Washington, which are two of 14 states with such ventilator triage guidelines and have guidelines “similar” to those proposed in Wisconsin, said Dr. Norman Fost, a UW-Madison bioethicist. “There’s probably going to be a lawsuit (here),” he said.
Mitch Hagopian, attorney for Disability Rights Wisconsin, said if the advocacy group learns of any "discriminatory rationing policies" in Wisconsin, "we will use all means at our disposal to stop them."
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which took up the proposed ventilator guidelines Thursday, plans to adopt guidelines by next Thursday.
The committee also discussed another increasing COVID-19 concern — nursing homes refusing to take hospitalized patients who had the new coronavirus, may still be infected or were potentially exposed to it, and whether testing of such patients should be required before transfer to nursing homes. Another work group will study and propose guidelines for that issue.
“Do I want to increase the burden to these facilities? No,” said Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price, a committee member and epidemiologist at Froedtert Hospital near Milwaukee.
A nursing home that Froedtert works with had 32 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from five last Friday, Munoz-Price said, and others in the state have had outbreaks. In Madison, the nursing home at Oakwood Village’s West Side campus on Monday confirmed 11 cases among residents and workers and said Thursday it had “not experienced further spread.”
Community decision
The state committee asked a nine-member group led by Fost to specify how ventilators should be allocated if supply of the breathing machines is limited. Hospitals in the state are thought to have about 1,215 ventilators, many already in use. Gov. Tony Evers said he is trying to buy 10,000 more, but if and when that might happen is not clear.
A potential surge of COVID-19 patients needing ventilators could require doctors to shift from doing whatever each patient needs, Fost said. “The shift has to be to maximizing any interest in the community,” he said.
The Ventilator Allocation Advisory Workgroup said that among patients who need ventilators and likely would survive with such assistance, those who are younger and expected to live a year or more should get them first.
Using a year of expected survival, as opposed to the total number of years a person would likely live, addresses disparities among disadvantaged groups who often face shorter life expectancies, Fost said.
The recommendations don't consider disability except for “extreme cognitive impairment,” according to the group’s report. “A patient in the persistent vegetative state is completely unaware,” the report said. “Some such patients cannot experience the benefit of interventions and some members of the (group) believe this is relevant in determining allocation strategy.”
Hagopian said Disability Rights Wisconsin hasn't had time to analyze the proposed guidelines enough to determine if they would have a discriminatory effect. "Several states have adopted explicitly discriminatory rationing policies," he said.
Dr. Azita Hamedani, chair of the state committee and of UW-Madison's emergency medicine department, said the 20-member committee plans to adopt ventilator guidelines by next Thursday in light of a predicted peak in the pandemic soon. The committee is incorporating some public input and will include more in later revisions, Hamedani said.
Nursing home, hospital tension
Doctors on the committee said tension between nursing homes and hospitals is increasing. Nursing homes have limited staff and protective equipment to combat COVID-19, while hospitals need to discharge patients to free up beds for a potential surge, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer for the state health department.
Nursing homes are a “high-risk environment” for COVID-19, with workers likely to be exposed to the virus elsewhere, said Dr. Jonathan Temte, a UW-Madison family medicine specialist and expert on respiratory viruses.
Some nursing homes and other long-term care facilities want to require hospitals to test not only confirmed COVID-19 patients before discharge but any patients being transferred to nursing homes. But tests are in limited supply in many places, and patients can sometimes be contagious even after negative results or after symptoms have gone away, doctors on the committee said.
“If people live in (long-term care facilities), those are their homes,” said Jeanne Ayers, state health officer. “We have to encourage and support those residential living centers to take people into their homes.”
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
Rachel putting food in cooler
John Hicks getting a meal
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
Addressing reporters
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Talking to reporters
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.