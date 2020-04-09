COVID-19 ventilator triage, nursing home transfers taken up by state committee

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 patients who are younger and likely to survive at least a year would get priority for ventilators if supply becomes scarce in Wisconsin, under recommendations released Thursday by a state-appointed workgroup.

Even though the proposed guidelines say “disabilities should play no role in treatment decisions,” according to the head of the group, he expects disability rights groups will file a lawsuit.

Disability groups have sued in New York and Washington, which are two of 14 states with such ventilator triage guidelines and have guidelines “similar” to those proposed in Wisconsin, said Dr. Norman Fost, a UW-Madison bioethicist. “There’s probably going to be a lawsuit (here),” he said.

Mitch Hagopian, attorney for Disability Rights Wisconsin, said if the advocacy group learns of any "discriminatory rationing policies" in Wisconsin, "we will use all means at our disposal to stop them."

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which took up the proposed ventilator guidelines Thursday, plans to adopt guidelines by next Thursday.