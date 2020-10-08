COVID-19 vaccine trial at UW Health still on hold as Trump, FDA clash on approval rules

At UW Hospital, where the study started Sept. 2, 37 people received injections before the trial was stopped, UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said. Two-thirds of participants were expected to get the experimental vaccine, known as AZD1222, and one third a placebo, with everyone receiving two injections four weeks apart.

Kumlien said she couldn’t comment further on the trial, other than to say it’s still on pause.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is one of nearly 200 vaccines being developed for COVID-19, 42 of which are in human studies, the World Health Organization said last week. It is one of 11 in phase 3 trials required before approval can be sought, according to the New York Times. That list includes candidates by Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Novavax, which along with AstraZeneca have received federal support for the effort.

