COVID-19 vaccine supply tops demand in Wisconsin, with 'herd immunity' distant

After a “precipitous drop in demand,” Willems Van Dijk said, “we have turned the corner where we have now had more supply of vaccine available to us than our vaccinators have ordered.”

Instead of using a weekly survey of vaccinators to allocate doses as before, the state is shifting to an on-demand request system, she said.

More doses of vaccine are being wasted because some multi-dose vials aren't being used up before they expire after being opened, with 1,000 to 2,000 doses thrown out per week now, compared with only a few hundred a week earlier in the vaccination campaign, Willems Van Dijk said.

"It's a consequence of where we're at in the process," she said.

Willems Van Dijk called a new federal policy to ship vaccine from states that don’t use all their stored doses in any given week to other states “a rational policy moving forward to maximize vaccine.”

The state has seen an uptick in COVID-19 deaths, with a daily average of about 12 the past week, after more than a month with a daily average of about six or fewer.