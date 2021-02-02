COVID-19 vaccine demand surges in Wisconsin, but supply can't keep up

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine providers have enough demand and capacity to administer about 300,000 first doses of the shots this week, but the state had fewer than 78,000 doses to give them.

“When we sent out the allocations to our vaccinators, probably almost no one was happy,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director of the state Department of Health Services, said Tuesday.

Vaccination against the coronavirus increased significantly in the state last week when more than 200,000 first and second doses were given, including a record of more than 46,000 on Wednesday. That helped move Wisconsin from near the bottom of states in doses given per capita to the middle of the pack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But many providers, including smaller clinics in rural areas, are frustrated they don’t have more vaccine to give, Willems Van Dijk said. The federal supply to the state, which went up 18% last week, is still far below demand, she said.

“We need more vaccine, and we need a lot more,” she said.