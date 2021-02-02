COVID-19 vaccine demand surges in Wisconsin, but supply can't keep up

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine providers have enough demand and capacity to administer about 300,000 first doses of the shots this week, but the state had fewer than 78,000 doses to give them.
“When we sent out the allocations to our vaccinators, probably almost no one was happy,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director of the state Department of Health Services, said Tuesday.
Vaccination against the coronavirus increased significantly in the state last week when more than 200,000 first and second doses were given, including a record of more than 46,000 on Wednesday. That helped move Wisconsin from near the bottom of states in doses given per capita to the middle of the pack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But many providers, including smaller clinics in rural areas, are frustrated they don’t have more vaccine to give, Willems Van Dijk said. The federal supply to the state, which went up 18% last week, is still far below demand, she said.
“We need more vaccine, and we need a lot more,” she said.
The state is fine-tuning how it disperses its limited supply in order to reach all counties, get injections done quickly and serve rural and minority populations, Willems Van Dijk said. But there are complicating factors, such as small providers sometimes not having enough demand for even the smallest shipment of vaccine or requiring repeat deliveries, she said.
“It’s a challenging balancing act,” she said.
Meanwhile, an online sign-up system for injections is expected to start Feb. 15 in 10 communities and expand later this month. The system, along with a call-in number, will allow people to register for vaccinations at community clinics or be placed on a waiting list.
For now, health care providers are contacting people 65 and older, who became eligible last month, often sub-prioritizing within that group because of the limited supply. In Madison, UW Health is targeting people 71 and older and those 65 and older who are Black, Hispanic or Native American. SSM Heath is focusing on 75 and older, and UnityPoint Health-Meriter says “we will notify you” when appropriate.
Teachers, grocery store workers and other groups to be added next to the state’s phase 1b of vaccination are still tentatively expected to become eligible March 1, Willems Van Dijk said.
She said the state health department has paused the work of the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which had started to discuss recommendations for phase 1c, as state officials await more input on vaccination priorities from President Joe Biden’s administration.
Phase 1a, which started in December, is still continuing amid remaining health care workers and long-term care residents. Nearly 34,000 residents and staff at Wisconsin’s 360 or so nursing homes have had their first dose of vaccine, as have more than 23,000 at assisted living facilities, state officials said.
Wisconsin has reported a single case of one of the COVID-19 variants causing concern because they are more contagious and vaccines may be less effective against them. That case, of the variant B117 initially found in England, was reported last month in an Eau Claire County resident.
But the whole genome sequencing required to identify the variants, which include those identified in Brazil and South Africa, is done on less than 1% of samples. Even though COVID-19 cases are declining in the state and around the country, the variants could cause sudden surges of coronavirus activity, Willems Van Dijk warned.
“We need to assume they are or will be in Wisconsin soon, and we need to be as vigilant as ever in our preventive actions to stop the spread," she said.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2020
My year as the State Journal's health reporter has been consumed by COVID-19. I've covered many coronavirus developments and media briefings, but the stories that stand out most to me are those showing the humanity of the pandemic.
Four of my five picks are about people fighting COVID-19 or those who succumbed to it. The fifth, from that hard-to-recall time of January, looks at new genetic testing and treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare muscle-wasting disease.
This story shows the promise, but also the cost, of cutting-edge developments for a rare disease.
The risks health care workers face treating COVID-19 affect their families too.
2020 has been no picnic for leaders of local health departments.
My first glimpse inside a hospital COVID-19 unit came as hospitalizations soared.
As COVID-19 deaths ramped up, I wrote about six Madison-area lives lost to the coronavirus.