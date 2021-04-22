COVID-19 vaccine appointments plentiful as variants continue to increase

With COVID-19 vaccine supply nearing demand and Wisconsin more than halfway to reaching its goal of immunizing 80% of residents, health officials, hospitals and UW-Madison said Thursday that many injection appointments are available.

The state’s total reported cases of a worrisome coronavirus variant went up 73% this week, but Wisconsin has not seen a surge in overall cases like in Michigan, the nation’s hotspot. Michigan could simply be a month ahead of Wisconsin, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services.

“The landscape is similar enough (here) that we ought to be concerned,” Westergaard said. “We’re definitely not out of the woods.”

After four months in which demand for vaccine has greatly exceeded supply, the forces are starting to equalize. In Wisconsin, where the state is receiving about 150,000 first doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines each week, vaccinators are now requesting about 250,000 first doses, down from 400,000 recently, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director of the state health department.