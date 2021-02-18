COVID-19 vaccination registry to start in Wisconsin March 1

A central registry for COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin is expected to start March 1, the state Department of Health Services said Thursday.

The online Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, and a call center, will let residents know where and when they can be immunized and let them schedule an appointment.

Health care systems, pharmacies and local health departments may have separate registration systems and scheduling software, and the state registry is not meant to be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options, state officials said.

“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vaccine registry will require people to answer several questions to determine if they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. If they are not eligible, or if no appointments are currently available, they will be placed on a waiting list.