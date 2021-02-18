COVID-19 vaccination registry to start in Wisconsin March 1

A central registry for COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin is expected to start March 1, the state Department of Health Services said Thursday.
The online Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, and a call center, will let residents know where and when they can be immunized and let them schedule an appointment.
Health care systems, pharmacies and local health departments may have separate registration systems and scheduling software, and the state registry is not meant to be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options, state officials said.
“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away.”
The vaccine registry will require people to answer several questions to determine if they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. If they are not eligible, or if no appointments are currently available, they will be placed on a waiting list.
A small group of local health departments will begin testing the software next week. Beginning March 1, it will be rolled out to participating health departments. By April 1, the registry will be available to all interested vaccinators in the state, the health department said.
“This registry will help make the process of getting vaccines easier for Wisconsin residents and will also help partners across the state who are administering vaccines," said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.
The registry uses Microsoft software, which is also being used by several other states.
So far in Wisconsin, groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine are frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.
Teachers, grocery store workers and several other groups to be added to Wisconsin’s phase 1b of vaccination are still tentatively scheduled to become eligible March 1.
