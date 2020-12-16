COVID-19 vaccination ramps up in Wisconsin but will take months

UW Health expected to vaccinate 250 employees against COVID-19 by Wednesday and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital was immunizing about 50 workers an hour, as a weeks-long effort to inoculate Wisconsin’s 450,000 health care workers and nursing home residents against the coronavirus before others can get the injections started to ramp up.

The state received the last of its initial shipment of 50,000 doses of Pfizer’s shot Wednesday and planned to get 101,000 doses of a second vaccine by Moderna as early as next week if it is authorized later this week as expected.

Just how long it will take to vaccinate the state’s nearly 400,000 health care workers and roughly 57,000 nursing home residents is not clear, as the state doesn’t have reliable estimates on how much vaccine might arrive each week, said Secretary of Health Services Andrea Palm.

Given that the Pfizer and Moderna shots each require two doses three or four weeks apart, the effort that started Monday could take months to complete, Palm said. It’s also not clear when other priority groups, such as essential workers, the elderly and people with high-risk medical conditions, can be vaccinated. The general public is expected to be eligible by spring or summer.