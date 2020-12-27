COVID-19 vaccination in nursing homes to start in Wisconsin this week

Nursing home residents and staff, who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to be vaccinated in Wisconsin starting this week — followed next month by those in assisted living facilities.

The pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens are expected to use some of Wisconsin’s allotment of the recently approved Moderna vaccine to begin immunizing about 28,500 residents and a similar number of staff at the state’s 360 nursing homes as early as Monday.

“They’ve been on the front line day after day,” said John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, which represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities. “The vaccine offers the pathway to defeating the virus and returning to a sense of normalcy.”

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities make up 1% of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases but account for 26% of the deaths.

After CVS and Walgreens provide the first dose of the two-dose vaccine to nursing home residents and staff who want it, they plan to start giving initial shots to the roughly 67,000 residents and a similar number of staff at the state’s 4,500 or so assisted living facilities, Sauer said. That will likely be before the end of January, he said.