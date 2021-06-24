COVID-19 vaccination and testing ending at Alliant Center on Saturday

The community testing and vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center that has served tens of thousands of people during the COVID-19 pandemic will close on Saturday, city officials announced Thursday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said it has done about 425,000 COVID-19 tests and administered 83,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the Alliant Center.

PHMDC said it will continue to provide testing and vaccination services at its South Madison office, 2230 S. Park St., and East Washington office, 2705 E. Washington Ave., in addition to hosting mobile vaccination clinics throughout Dane County.

Testing is by appointment only at the South Madison Tuesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursdays noon-8 p.m.

Vaccination is by appointment or by just coming to the South Madison Office Mondays and Fridays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Wednesdays noon- 8 p.m., and at the East Washington office Tuesdays noon-8 p.m. and Thursdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Public Health is holding mobile first and second dose vaccination clinics on a continuing basis, with schedules posted at its website.

