COVID-19 testing to continue at Alliant Center after April

COVID-19 testing will continue at the Alliant Energy Center after April 3, but COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be offered there after that date, health officials said Monday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said last week that testing and vaccination would cease at Alliant on April 3, though the services would be available elsewhere. On Monday, the agency said state-contracted vendor Accelerated Clinical Labs will continue to provide testing at Alliant until June.

Starting April 3, the testing will be in the east lobby of the Coliseum at Alliant. The clinic will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

Public Health will continue to provide testing at its South Madison clinic at 2230 S. Park Street and vaccinations at the South Madison clinic and at 2705 E. Washington Ave.

In addition, weekly mobile vaccination clinics will also continue, offering first and second doses, boosters and additional doses.

