COVID-19 testing demand, and wait times, up at Alliant Energy Center

How to get tested

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 -- such as fever, cough or shortness of breath -- you should contact your health care provider to be tested. If you don't have symptoms but think you may have been exposed to the virus, you can visit one of several community testing facilities.

The Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way (enter from Rimrock Road), is the main community testing facility in Madison. Drive-thru, bike-up or walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Mineral Point Road, is also providing screening by appointment.

In addition, Public Health Madison and Dane County and Madison365, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, has set up neighborhood testing facilities at the following times and locations:

Lighthouse Church, 6402 Schroeder Road: 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday

Northport Community Learning Center, 1740 Northport Drive: 1 to 7 p.m. July 14

The Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Drive: 1 to 7 p.m. July 16

Taft Street Club, 2001 Taft St.: 1 to 7 p.m. July 21

The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, 232 Windsor St., Sun Prairie: noon to 6 p.m. July 23