COVID-19 testing capacity growing in Wisconsin, but some patients still can't get tested

Shelly Braun has had a fever, a cough and shortness of breath for a week, and her son and his girlfriend developed the same symptoms of COVID-19 a week earlier.
None of them were able to get tested at UW Health because they didn’t meet testing criteria, until her son’s breathing became so bad this week that his doctor told him to get tested.
The results weren’t back as of Friday. Braun, 55, of Merrimac, said the extent of the outbreak seems unknown if more people don't get tested.
“I can understand doctors not wanting to expose other people who come in to hospitals, but without more testing, I don’t think people understand the gravity of this,” she said, coughing during a phone interview.
Wisconsin’s testing capacity for COVID-19 is up nearly six-fold from three weeks ago, but some people with symptoms who want a test say they’re still not able to be tested. The state on Friday reported 2,885 cases of COVID-10, including 111 deaths, but health officials have said the true tally is likely five to 10 times higher because many people go untested.
Fifteen labs, including two public health labs and other labs at hospitals, can collectively test about 3,350 samples a day, state Department of Health Services spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said Thursday. That’s up a few labs, and down about 150 tests a day, from an estimate provided Monday.
Test collection kits and chemicals used to run tests, called reagents, are often in short supply, limiting the state’s capacity, health officials say. National commercial labs also accept samples from Wisconsin.
The state says doctors can use their discretion to decide which patients should be tested, but are asked to prioritize hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care workers. The next priority groups include nursing home residents, people 65 and older or with underlying health conditions, and first responders.
People who are not in such groups and have mild symptoms are among a third category for testing if they’re in communities with many hospitalizations for COVID-19.
Madison labs
The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, at UW-Madison, can do about 400 COVID-19 tests per day and soon should be able to do 500, said Dr. Allen Bateman, assistant director of the lab's communicable disease division.
The Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory on campus has loaned equipment and reagents to the state lab. The vet school lab is also producing a transport media that preserves patient samples for testing, which has been a big help, Bateman said.
“We anticipate that as supplies become more available for commercial test kits, additional labs will be able to test in the coming weeks, which will both increase capacity and lead to faster time to result,” he said.
A separate lab at UW Health tests about 250 to 400 samples a day, recently adding an automated method that produces some results in a few hours, said Michele Marggi, lab director. Rapid testing, with results in about 45 minutes, could start soon.
The lab is mostly testing patients with symptoms and employees who may have had contact with a COVID-19 patient, and is not doing widespread testing.
While the UW Health lab has equipment capable of running 2,000 tests a day, it only has enough reagents in stock to do 6,000 tests overall. “We could run 2,000 a day, but we’d be done testing in three days,” Marggi said.
Marsha Berigan, a Stoughton mother of four, has been tending to her two-year old twins, both of whom have had a fever since mid-March.
She said a doctor told her that her children likely have COVID-19 but did not meet the requirements to be tested. A state health department nurse offered the same conclusion, she said.
The twins’ cough and other COVID-19 symptoms subsided after a few days, but the fever has held for more than three weeks, worrying Berigan about whether the problem is coronavirus or something else.
“I want the test to rule it out,” she said. “They might need treatment for something else. It’s frustrating because I don’t know what’s wrong with them. The doctors said they’re OK. But what if they’re not?”
Campus capacity
Gregory Gelembiuk, a scientist at UW-Madison who has done research on viruses, said Wisconsin should tap research labs on campus, many of which are idle because of the “safer at home” order, to expand COVID-19 testing as some states have done.
“Potentially you could have had tens of thousands of tests being done per day,” Gelembiuk said. He and 10 other campus researchers sent a letter March 30 to Gov. Tony Evers asking the state to “engage” with campus labs that “can work in nimble and creative ways.”
He didn't hear back.
But labs must be federally accredited to test human samples, said Dr. David Yang, medical director of UW Health’s lab.
“You can’t start running patient testing anywhere,” he said.
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
Rachel putting food in cooler
John Hicks getting a meal
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
Addressing reporters
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Talking to reporters
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.