COVID-19 testing capacity growing in Wisconsin, but some patients still can't get tested

Can't get tested? Fill out this university survey

One researcher trying to fill the gap in lack of COVID-19 testing is UW-Milwaukee epidemiologist Amy Kalkbrenner. She created a national online survey for potential patients to report symptoms in an effort to better capture the extent of the disease’s spread.

Health departments and the general public will be able to access the survey results, including maps by zip code. The data could help people as they continue practicing social distancing, she said.

“Our ability to better understand COVID-19 relies on this survey reaching as many people as possible,” she said in a university announcement of the survey earlier this week.

To report symptoms, visit wecountcovid19.com.