COVID-19 testing capacity continues to ramp up, Gov. Tony Evers says

Wisconsin, which has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity more than five-fold in the past five weeks, plans to continue adding more labs and testing capacity in the days and weeks ahead, Gov. Tony Evers said Monday.
"Testing is key to Wisconsin turning the dial on COVID-19 and reopening the state," a statement by Evers' office said. "With increased testing, Wisconsin gets a more accurate sense of the spread of the virus. More testing also means improved contact tracing efforts, which help identify possible exposures to COVID-19."
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few labs could do a total of few hundred tests a day, increasing a month ago to eight labs able to process more than 1,000 samples a day. Now, 36 labs can do more than 7,500 tests a day, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Using the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network and a public-private partnership involving Exact Sciences, Epic Systems and Promega, the state plans to continue to expand capacity, Evers said. "However, in order to sustain the existing and expanded clinical lab network’s efforts, the state will need federal partnership to ensure availability of reagent and other critical supplies in Wisconsin," the statement said.
Through additional procurement efforts by the state, Wisconsin will receive more than 250,000 additional test collection supplies in the coming weeks, the governor said.
Wisconsin started its COVID-19 testing efforts with a small group of dedicated labs, including UW-Madison's State Laboratory of Hygiene, the Milwaukee Public Health Lab, UW Health, Gundersen Lutheran, ACL Laboratories, Mayo Clinic and Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab.
Now, 11 National Guard teams are collecting specimens for testing in hotspots and underserved areas of the state, Evers said. This past weekend, one of the teams began using 1,100 Exact Sciences test supplies to offer testing to inmates and staff at the Milwaukee House of Correction to help control the outbreak there. Starting Monday, two teams will also be helping at Milwaukee Health Services Inc. clinics..
Madison-based Exact Sciences is devoting "a significant portion of its lab capacity and resources to COVID-19 tests processing," which will enable the company to help health systems around the state process about 20,000 tests each week, Evers said.
Epic, the electronic medical records company based in Verona, is helping to distribute Exact Sciences’ tests ensure timely processing of tests and reporting of test results, the governor said.
Fitchburg-based Promega is providing reagents and materials for a number of labs, including Exact Sciences’ lab, and sharing equipment. "They are a critical part of the supply chain in supporting expanded testing," Evers said.
The governor also said:
•Marshfield Clinic Health System this week will start ramping up to process 10,000 tests per week.
•In Green Bay, 2,200 test collection supplies are being sent to address an outbreak "with significant risk potential to the community."
•Wisconsin Diagnostic Labs has helped 16th Street Community Health Clinic in Milwaukee with a drive-thru testing project.
•Starting this week, 1,000 tests will be delivered per week to tribal health clinics.
