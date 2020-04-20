COVID-19 testing capacity continues to ramp up, Gov. Tony Evers says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin, which has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity more than five-fold in the past five weeks, plans to continue adding more labs and testing capacity in the days and weeks ahead, Gov. Tony Evers said Monday.

"Testing is key to Wisconsin turning the dial on COVID-19 and reopening the state," a statement by Evers' office said. "With increased testing, Wisconsin gets a more accurate sense of the spread of the virus. More testing also means improved contact tracing efforts, which help identify possible exposures to COVID-19."

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few labs could do a total of few hundred tests a day, increasing a month ago to eight labs able to process more than 1,000 samples a day. Now, 36 labs can do more than 7,500 tests a day, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Using the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network and a public-private partnership involving Exact Sciences, Epic Systems and Promega, the state plans to continue to expand capacity, Evers said. "However, in order to sustain the existing and expanded clinical lab network’s efforts, the state will need federal partnership to ensure availability of reagent and other critical supplies in Wisconsin," the statement said.