COVID-19 testing at South Side clinic expanding, 1,700 appointments added

Public Health Madison and Dane County said Tuesday it is expanding COVID-19 testing hours this week at its South Park Street clinic as the number of cases in Wisconsin hit 8,058, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.
The expanded testing will result in more than 1,700 additional appointments, Public Health said.
The clinic at 2230 S. Park St. in Madison will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day this week, including Sunday. Normally the clinic closes at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. and is not open on Sundays.
Public Health spokesperson Morgan Finke said the change was made to meet the “high demand for testing in Dane County” as the more contagious omicron variant continues to spread.
“We are pulling out all the stops to make this happen, bringing in emergency overtime staff to meet the need,” Finke said.
An extra 216 appointments were made available each day Tuesday through Friday, and another 648 new appointments were made available for Sunday. That’s a total of 1,728 additional testing times.
The additional appointments opened up on Public Health’s website Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. People can schedule a time online at go.madison.com/covid-test.