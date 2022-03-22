COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at Alliant Energy Center closing April 3

The COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at the Alliant Energy Center will close on April 3, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Tuesday.

“Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have dropped dramatically since the omicron surge in January as has demand for testing and vaccination,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “As we have done throughout the COVID pandemic, we are simply adjusting our response to meet the current needs of our community.”

Since May 2020, more than 450,000 tests and more than 111,000 vaccines have been given at the Alliant Energy Center.

Public Health will continue to provide testing and vaccination services at the South Madison clinic at 2230 S. Park St. and East Washington clinic at 2705 E. Washington Ave.

“We have built a testing network throughout Dane County by training pharmacy partners to administer tests at their locations,” Ken Van Horn, PHMDC testing director, said in a statement. “We now have a team of 39 trusted testing partners in addition to national testing partners. We encourage folks to use one of those options if they need a test,”

Residential households in the U.S. also can order two sets of four at-home tests free from USPS.com.

Weekly mobile vaccination clinics also will continue. First and second doses, boosters, and additional doses are available for free by appointment at the DeForest Public Library, 203 Library St. in DeForest, Wednesdays from 12:30-5 p.m.; the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie, Fridays from 3-5:30 p.m.; the Madison Public Library Lakeview branch, 2845 N. Sherman Ave, Thursdays from noon-2:30 p.m.; and the Madison Public Library Goodman South Madison branch, 2222 S. Park St., Wednesdays 12:30-3:30 p.m.

More information is available at PHMDC’s website.

