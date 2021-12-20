COVID-19 surge could further overwhelm health care system, Wisconsin officials say

Wisconsin health officials on Monday urged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, weak masks indoors and keep holiday gatherings small, as the new omicron variant is expected to create a surge in coronavirus activity.

"There is a serious risk that continued, increased numbers of COVID-19 cases will overwhelm an already strained health care system, leading to dangerous situations where patients experiencing medical emergencies may not be able to receive immediate, adequate, life-saving attention and care due to lack of hospital capacity," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services, said in a public health advisory.

"Taking action to prevent or minimize the impending surge in hospitalizations and deaths is the responsibility of all Wisconsinites," the memo said.