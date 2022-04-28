COVID-19 spurred anxiety, altered promising year for Middleton woman

After struggling with anxiety and cocaine abuse for years, Erin Kjellstrom in January 2020 finally found a therapist she liked, someone she thought could help her stay sober. A hair salon she opened the previous March was doing well.

“2020 is going to be the best year ever,” the 27-year-old from Middleton told her mom.

But in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most activity — including in-person therapy sessions and the salon — her anxiety “skyrocketed,” said her mother, Sharon Marshall.

On May 8, 2020, Kjellstrom contacted a man she knew and asked for drugs, her mother said. She died the next day from an overdose involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and the sedative clonazepam, according to her death certificate.

“She threw caution to the wind that night and just wanted to get high, to escape the feelings,” Marshall said.

Patrick Menting, 34, of Stoughton, was convicted of felony narcotics delivery in the incident. In October, he was sentenced to five years of probation, with one year to be served in jail as a condition of his probation.

Kjellstrom’s substance abuse seemed to start when she was a student at Oregon High School, Marshall said. She was treated with Xanax, a sedative, for anxiety and apparently started taking oxycodone, her mother said.

Kjellstrom later revealed that she had been raped during high school, which her mother believes exacerbated her anxiety and contributed to her substance abuse. In her early 20s, Kjellstrom frequently went to music festivals, where drugs were common, Marshall said.

The day before she died, mother and daughter made plans to take a walk the next day with Anya, a terrier, Chihuahua and Pomeranian mix Kjellstrom adopted from an animal rescue organization.

“She had no plans about dying that night at all,” Marshall said.

