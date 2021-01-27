COVID-19 spread without symptoms a key lesson learned one year into pandemic

A year ago Saturday, the first person in Wisconsin to test positive for the new coronavirus, and the 12th in the nation, showed up in UW Hospital’s emergency room — a local seed of a multi-country outbreak that would soon alter daily life in the U.S. and overwhelm much of the world.

Scientists had just confirmed that the virus, identified in China two months earlier, could be transmitted easily among humans. What was not known then was the clever trick COVID-19 uses to fuel its fire: Infected people can feel fine and still spread it, which usually isn't the case with most viral infections.

“I don’t think that any of us really anticipated the extent to which asymptomatic transmission would play a role,” Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Hospital, said Wednesday during an online panel discussion reflecting on the pandemic a year after it began.