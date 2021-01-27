COVID-19 spread without symptoms a key lesson learned one year into pandemic

A year ago Saturday, the first person in Wisconsin to test positive for the new coronavirus, and the 12th in the nation, showed up in UW Hospital’s emergency room — a local seed of a multi-country outbreak that would soon alter daily life in the U.S. and overwhelm much of the world.
Scientists had just confirmed that the virus, identified in China two months earlier, could be transmitted easily among humans. What was not known then was the clever trick COVID-19 uses to fuel its fire: Infected people can feel fine and still spread it, which usually isn't the case with most viral infections.
“I don’t think that any of us really anticipated the extent to which asymptomatic transmission would play a role,” Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Hospital, said Wednesday during an online panel discussion reflecting on the pandemic a year after it began.
Safdar and several other UW-Madison experts who spoke were on a similar, but in-person, panel Jan. 29, 2020, the day before the patient appeared in UW’s ER. Dr. Robert Redfield, then-director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was scheduled to visit UW-Madison then but cancelled at the last minute, a sign of how seriously coronavirus developments were spinning out of control.
The following week, on Feb. 5, Dane County officials confirmed the state’s first positive test for the coronavirus, the resident who had gone to UW’s ER days earlier, after returning from a trip to Beijing. Test results at the time were substantially delayed.
At a press conference announcing the Dane County case, County Executive Joe Parisi made a prediction that turned out to be true and a candidate for understatement of the year.
“Given what we have seen in other parts of the globe, it’s reasonable to assume today’s news will not be the last positive case we hear about in our region,” Parisi said.
As of Wednesday, more than a half a million people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 5,800 have died. More than 2 million have died globally, including nearly 430,000 in the U.S.
Masks and misinformation
Nearly half of COVID-19 cases are spread by people who don’t have symptoms, said Ajay Sethi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UW-Madison. That has made wearing face masks important — masks greatly reduce spread of the virus to others — but mixed messages from some public officials have undermined that recommendation, Sethi said.
“Because we just didn’t get very consistent, clear, transparent communication at the start, we’ve been battling misinformation since,” he said.
COVID-19 has also shed more light on structural racism, said Sheri Johnson, director of the UW Population Health Institute. Latinos have 1.7 times more cases, Blacks have 2.1 times more hospitalizations and American Indians have 1.4 times more deaths than whites, based on rates, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Giving paid sick leave to the 600,000 workers in the state without it could prevent 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths per month, according to a study released Wednesday by the Population Health Institute.
“When we do things to help people who have experienced the most harm, the benefit accrues to lots of people,” Johnson said.
Vaccine benefits
Thomas Friedrich, a UW-Madison professor of pathobiological sciences, said another measure that can help more than the individuals involved is COVID-19 vaccination.
Friedrich, who studies the evolution of viruses such as the one that causes COVID-19, has been tracking new variants like one identified last year in England and found recently in an Eau Claire County resident. The approved vaccines against COVID-19 in the U.S. appear to be effective against that variant and another worrisome one found in South Africa, Friedrich said.
But the more the virus spreads, the more chances it has to evolve. Getting vaccinated can help prevent that, he said.
"If we control the community viral burden, not only are we controlling disease but we’re also helping control the emergence of other variants,” Friedrich said.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 “will be with us forever,” but at what level is unclear, said Kristin Bernard, a veterinarian medicine professor at UW-Madison. “How bad that seasonal uptick of cases will be is hard to predict.”
The virus may subside, and vaccination should greatly curtail deaths, Bernard said.
According to Safdar, the pandemic may lead to long-term changes in human behavior. “I would like to think that handshakes have become a thing of the past,” she said.