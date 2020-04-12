COVID-19 pandemic stirs memories of polio fear in 1950s

“They had to sterilize them after each use,” Wheelock said. “Since they were reused, they weren’t always the sharpest.”

Wheelock’s illness came years before the first vaccine became widely available in 1955.

“They didn’t know if the penicillin would help,” Wheelock said. “They didn’t know what to do for us.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

His therapy was straightforward.

Hospital nuns hung balloons at the end of his bed and told him to kick them.

“They thought it would keep my legs going,” Wheelock said.

Wheelock does not remember how his parents reacted when they learned he had polio. He guesses they were terrified, like so many parents, about what would happen to their child.

“Everyone was nervous about polio,” he said.

Wheelock especially recalls being frightened when he saw children in iron-lung machines.

With only their heads sticking out, they rested on beds inside the massive mechanical respirators.

Iron lungs enabled patients to breathe when the virus paralyzed muscles in their chests.