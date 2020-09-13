COVID-19 makes addiction treatment, recovery more challenging

Harkin said his clinic’s patient load has doubled this year, to 340, a sign that more people need help. Statewide, nearly 8,000 patients were being treated at the methadone clinics as of Aug. 1, up from fewer than 7,700 at the beginning of the year.

In addition to coronavirus-related hardships, street drugs are becoming more dangerous, Harkin said. Nearly all urine tests that have been positive for heroin at his clinic in recent months have also been positive for the opioid fentanyl, a higher proportion than before.

“In south-central Wisconsin, every bit of heroin being sold has fentanyl in it,” a potent mixture more likely to cause overdoses, he said.

Telehealth

At Psychological Addiction Services in Madison, another methadone clinic, two-thirds of visits were conducted by phone in the spring but now almost all are in person, with precautions, said owner Don Zukowski.

Many patients who feared getting COVID-19 appreciated the phone visits initially, but for long-term treatment it doesn’t work as well, Zukowski said.

“We know that person-to-person counseling is better,” he said.