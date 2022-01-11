COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dane County soar to 197, breaking record again

Dane County continues to see a record surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 197 patients infected with the coronavirus now in hospitals, by far the highest of the pandemic, the city-county health department reported Tuesday.
Public Health Madison and Dane County also reported a daily record of 2,127 new COVID-19 cases, as the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to spread.
The county has the state’s highest rate of vaccinations against COVID-19, but some of the hospitalized patients are from other counties and omicron is causing numerous breakthrough infections nationwide.
Still, vaccinations — especially booster shots — are protecting against infection, health officials say.
In late December, when the omicron variant became widespread, the age-adjusted rate of new COVID-19 cases in the county was 1.9 times higher among residents not fully vaccinated than those fully vaccinated, Public Health Madison and Dane County said last week. The rate was 4.3 times higher among the unvaccinated than those who had received booster or additional doses, the health department said.
People vaccinated with the initial series only were 2.3 times more likely to test positive than people who received a booster or additional dose, the department said.
Public Health Director Janel Heinrich, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will discuss the surge during an online public meeting at noon.
This story will be updated.