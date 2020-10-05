COVID-19 hospitalizations at record levels in Wisconsin, Dane County

A record 714 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Sunday, with the tally growing more than 2.5 times in the last month and coming closer to what a hospital official said could be "crisis stage."

Dane County had a record 47 patients in the hospital with the coronavirus on Sunday, up from its previous peak of 46 in early April.

Hospitalizations had dipped a bit statewide late last week, but they went up over again the weekend in all regions of the state except for the southeast, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. In some places, hospitals have been transferring patients to other facilities.

Ann Zenk, a senior vice president with the hospital association, said Thursday that hospitals were in "contingency mode," using staff from other areas to provide intensive care. “In the next two to three weeks, if we don’t see further slowing down, we could be at the crisis stage” requiring overflow capacity, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Health Services has designated State Fair Park in West Allis for overflow capacity. The department earlier said the Alliant Energy Center in Madison could also be used.

As recently as Sept. 5, only 275 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.