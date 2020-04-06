COVID-19 found in 11 residents and workers at Oakwood Village's nursing home on Madison's West Side

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four residents and seven workers at Oakwood Village’s nursing home on Madison’s West Side have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known cluster of cases at a nursing home in Dane County.

Oakwood spokesman Keith VanLanduyt confirmed the cases Monday and said the nursing home has a wing designated to isolate and serve people with COVID-19. He didn’t respond to questions about when the residents and staffers were diagnosed, if the cases are considered to be related, how many people have been tested overall and if the infected workers are at home in isolation.

Oakwood, the largest senior living organization in Madison, has two campuses, with nearly 1,000 people combined in independent apartments, assisted living and nursing homes at University Woods on the West Side and Prairie Ridge on the East Side. The COVID-19 cases are at the nursing home at University Woods, VanLanduyt said.

Health officials have paid special attention to COVID-19 infections in nursing homes, where older residents with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to potentially fatal complications such as pneumonia.