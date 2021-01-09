COVID-19 doesn't infect key US bat species, Madison researchers find

Big brown bats, a bat species common in North America, are resistant to infection with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to research at the Madison-based National Wildlife Health Center.

The findings ease concerns that wild bats in the U.S. and Canada can be infected by humans or spread the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 to other animals, the researchers said. But more than 40 other bat species found on the continent were not tested.

“We can confidently state that big brown bats are resistant to infection with the novel (coronavirus),” said Jeff Hall, a virologist who worked on the research. “That is good news for big brown bats. The susceptibility of other species of bats, some of whose populations are threatened, is unknown and needs to be investigated.”

Hall was lead author of the study, published online last month in the journal Transboundary and Emerging Diseases.

Other research has found that the new coronavirus, discovered in China in December 2019, originated from horseshoe bats. Natural infections, including human-animal transmission, have been discovered in captive Bengal tigers, lions, domestic cats, domestic dogs, Malayan pangolins and farmed mink.

