COVID-19 deaths hit 400, confirmed cases pass 10,000 in Wisconsin

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin has reached 400, while the number of confirmed cases passed 10,000 as of Sunday, health officials reported.

There are 10,219 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across the state, according to the state Department of Health Services. The total is up by 280 cases from Saturday, when the state reported 398 deaths.

Dane County reported 11 new cases Sunday, bringing the total up to 474, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Twenty-two people have died of COVID-19 in the county.

In Milwaukee County, the coronavirus has killed 225 people. Milwaukee County reported 3,952 positive cases as of Sunday, nearly 40% of the total cases in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s first confirmed case was reported in Dane County on Feb. 5. In March, Gov. Tony Ever’s ordered all schools to close, closed bars and restaurants to dine-in service and banned gatherings of 10 or more people. Ever’s “safer at home” order began on March 25, the same day Dane County reported its first COVID-19 death.