COVID-19 deaths hit 400, confirmed cases pass 10,000 in Wisconsin

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin has reached 400, while the number of confirmed cases passed 10,000 as of Sunday, health officials reported.
There are 10,219 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across the state, according to the state Department of Health Services. The total is up by 280 cases from Saturday, when the state reported 398 deaths.
Dane County reported 11 new cases Sunday, bringing the total up to 474, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Twenty-two people have died of COVID-19 in the county.
In Milwaukee County, the coronavirus has killed 225 people. Milwaukee County reported 3,952 positive cases as of Sunday, nearly 40% of the total cases in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s first confirmed case was reported in Dane County on Feb. 5. In March, Gov. Tony Ever’s ordered all schools to close, closed bars and restaurants to dine-in service and banned gatherings of 10 or more people. Ever’s “safer at home” order began on March 25, the same day Dane County reported its first COVID-19 death.
Evers has extended the statewide order through May 26, but a GOP-led lawsuit currently in the state Supreme Court could end the order outright. Republican lawmakers say the order has bulldozed the state’s economy and businesses designated as nonessential in the order should reopen sooner rather than later.
Since the shutdown, unemployment claims around the state have skyrocketed. The roughly 300,000-plus claims per week coming into the Department of Workforce Development could deplete Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance fund by October, according to an analysis.
Evers’ reopening plan for Wisconsin calls for a loosening of restrictions after a 14-day downward trend in positive cases as a percentage of total tests. There has been no clear trend over the past seven days. Positive cases were 8% of all tests on Sunday, which was up from 7% the day before.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
