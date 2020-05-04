You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 deaths hit 339, confirmed cases nearly 8,000 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 coronavirus (copy)

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

There have been nearly 8,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus across Wisconsin, public health officials reported Sunday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 7,964 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus as of Sunday. That’s 304 more since the day before.

And 339 people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

There were four new confirmed cases in Dane County as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, bringing the total to 438, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. As of Sunday, 22 people had died in Dane County from COVID-19.

Also Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers announced a number of new community testing events for the new coronavirus in northwest Wisconsin. Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at the testing sites.

The state Department of Health Services, Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health officials to create the testing opportunities in areas with a known lack of access or a need of additional testing.

Evers said there is still “some work to do” to ensure people are being tested statewide despite much success in major cities.

Additional community testing sites will be announced at a later date.

COVID-19 cases and deaths
Concerned about COVID-19?

