COVID-19 death total up to 68 in Wisconsin, 1 new death reported in Dane County

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin is 68 as of Sunday compared to 56 deaths reported a day earlier, state health officials said.
The state Department of Health Services reported Sunday a total of 2,267 Wisconsinites who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Across the state, 624 people have been hospitalized.
Public Health Madison and Dane County reported 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dane County as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, while the death total increased by one from Saturday's total of eight people who have died in the county.
