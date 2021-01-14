COVID-19 continues to transform Madison-area biotech companies

The system, which UW-Madison says will provide up to 70,000 tests a week to students and employees, required some customizations, Martowicz said.

“We designed some special racks for them,” she said. “There were certain technical challenges in handling this saliva because it is a bit viscous. We got all that worked out.”

Aldevron, which has about 550 employees at facilities in Madison and Fargo, North Dakota, makes enzymes, proteins and other materials, including some being used in COVID-19 vaccines, said Tom Foti, president of the company's protein business unit.

The raw materials are being used in different types of vaccines, including those based on RNA, DNA plasmids and viral vectors, Foti said. Eventually, various vaccines might be tailored to different types of patients.

“Hopefully all these different approaches, from a vaccine standpoint, will be a toolbox for doctors so that they are able to prescribe the right vaccine for the right type of population,” he said.

Catalent Biologics makes active ingredients in drugs, including some treatments being used or studied for COVID-19. It has been expanding its facility in Middleton, said Graham Brearley, general manager of the facility.