COVID-19 cases jump among Wisconsin's American Indians

MILWAUKEE — COVID-19 coronavirus cases among Native Americans in Wisconsin have tripled since Sept. 1 as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic.
The state Department of Health Services reported 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death among Native Americans in Wisconsin on Wednesday. That raised the group’s totals to 2,333 confirmed cases and 23 deaths since the pandemic began, a huge jump from the 775 confirmed cases among Wisconsin Native Americans as of Sept. 1.
“The numbers are outrageous,” Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican tribe, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It’s scary.”
The figures include Native Americans who live on reservations and those who live elsewhere.
“The disease is catching up with everybody now,” said German Gonzalez, director of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Epidemiology Center. “It was just a matter of time.”
The virus has been spreading unchecked in Wisconsin since September. State health officials reported 4,062 new cases and 25 more deaths on Saturday. The state has now seen 194,540 cases and 1,770 deaths since the pandemic reached Wisconsin in March. Nearly 2 million people in the state have been tested for the disease.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Saturday that 1,237 people were hospitalized with the virus across the state, a new record. About 275 people were in intensive care.
The COVID-19 spike in Indian country occurred even though each of Wisconsin’s 11 tribes have enacted orders aimed at stemming the outbreak. The orders included closing casinos, limiting access to some reservations, safer-at-home rules and curfews. Some tribes have also limited or banned visitors to nursing homes and have been delivering food and medical supplies to the elderly.
“The tribes were extremely, extremely cautious,” said Matthew Dellinger, an epidemiologist at the Medical College of Wisconsin and a co-investigator at the Great Lakes Native American Research Center for Health.
Through the summer, several tribes reported just modest impacts thanks to the location of the tribes in remote areas and protective measures. The numbers in Indian country started jumping in the fall, when cases started skyrocketing throughout northern Wisconsin.
“The numbers would be a lot worse if the tribes didn’t take ... the measures that they have,” said Thomas Boelter, administrator of health and wellness for the Forest County Potawatomi.
Of particular concern is the high rate of risk factors such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma among Native Americans.
“A lot of my tribal members have compromised immune systems,” Boelter said. “Thank the Creator it hasn’t been worse than it is.”
