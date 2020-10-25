COVID-19 cases jump among Wisconsin's American Indians

MILWAUKEE — COVID-19 coronavirus cases among Native Americans in Wisconsin have tripled since Sept. 1 as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic.

The state Department of Health Services reported 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death among Native Americans in Wisconsin on Wednesday. That raised the group’s totals to 2,333 confirmed cases and 23 deaths since the pandemic began, a huge jump from the 775 confirmed cases among Wisconsin Native Americans as of Sept. 1.

“The numbers are outrageous,” Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican tribe, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It’s scary.”

The figures include Native Americans who live on reservations and those who live elsewhere.

“The disease is catching up with everybody now,” said German Gonzalez, director of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Epidemiology Center. “It was just a matter of time.”

The virus has been spreading unchecked in Wisconsin since September. State health officials reported 4,062 new cases and 25 more deaths on Saturday. The state has now seen 194,540 cases and 1,770 deaths since the pandemic reached Wisconsin in March. Nearly 2 million people in the state have been tested for the disease.