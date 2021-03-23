COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin nursing homes drop 47% after vaccinations

COVID-19 cases in nursing homes dropped 47% in Wisconsin by early February after vaccination started in mid-December, but 10 facilities that didn't report any cases last year have had cases this year, according to a report Tuesday by the Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group.

More than 600 nursing homes nationwide, including 89 in Wisconsin, reported three or more new resident cases during the first week of February, more than a month after mass vaccinations started in nursing homes, said the report by WISPIRG Foundation and Frontier Group, based on analyzing government data.

The group criticized the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this month for issued new guidance that relaxed visitation restrictions.

“It seems, unfortunately, that carelessness and impatience could still be putting lives and communities at risk," WISPIRG Campaign Associate Susanna Cain said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While shortages of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment have improved, nearly 6 percent of nursing homes in February reported a critical shortage of N95 masks, which experts say are the single best protection against contracting COVID-19, WISPIRG said