COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up but overflow facility still not used as of Tuesday

Despite continued record levels of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wisconsin, no hospital as of Tuesday afternoon had sent a patient to an alternate care facility that opened in West Allis last Wednesday to help hospitals ease the crunch.

“We want to make sure (the alternate care facility) is there should our hospitals need it,” state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Tuesday, when a record 1,192 patients with the coronavirus were in hospitals, up from 407 a month ago.

Eric Borgerding, CEO of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said many hospitals are sharing beds and staff within health systems or regions to avoid sending patients far away. The backlog of COVID-19 patients in hospitals includes many waiting to return to nursing homes, which sometimes can’t take them, he said.

“It’s not a unilateral decision; patients and families want to stay close to home,” Borgerding said. “A notable amount of the capacity right now in hospitals is being taken up by patients that really are ready to be discharged back to a (nursing home).”