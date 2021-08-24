COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths up in Wisconsin

“We’re gearing ourselves up for it to be, hopefully not exactly as bad as it was last year, but potentially close to it,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Hospital, which had 40 COVID-19 patients Tuesday.

Dane County had a total of 82 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County, down from a peak of more than 179 in mid-November but more than double the number from just two weeks ago.

Safdar said hospitals are looking at expanding capacity for COVID-19 patients by adding negative air flow and shifting staff. Hospital officials are looking at postponing elective procedures, as was done in the early days of the pandemic in early 2020 and again late last year, but there are no immediate plans to do so.

“We’re prepared for it in the event it may become necessary like last year, but we’re not there yet,” she said.

For now, given that the pandemic appears to an ongoing challenge, hospitals are trying to handle COVID-19 and regular care.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to go away completely anytime soon, so we have to find a way to co-manage it, to give patients the care they need when they don’t have COVID but they have other things,” Safdar said.

