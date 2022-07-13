COVID-19 cases going up again in Wisconsin

Wisconsin reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest daily total since June 2, as health officials expressed concern about highly transmissible new versions of the omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Dane County reported its second case of monkeypox, the third in Wisconsin in a multi-nation outbreak that reached the U.S. this spring.

With Wisconsin's 2,006 new COVID-19 cases, the state had a daily average of 1,584 cases, the highest since June 10, according to the state Department of Health Services. As of Wednesday, 427 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, matching the figure from Friday, which was the highest since March 5, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Florence County, in northern Wisconsin bordering Michigan's Upper Peninsula, has a high COVID-19 community level, meaning people should wear face masks indoors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fifteen counties, including Dane, have medium levels, meaning people at high risk should talk to their doctors about wearing masks. The rest of Wisconsin has low levels, the CDC says.

Coronavirus levels in sewage systems are up recently in Ashland, Brookfield, Kenosha, La Crosse, Monroe, Portage, Viroqua and Watertown, but have shown no significant change in Madison. As people get tested for COVID-19 less at labs and turn more to home tests, for which results typically are not publicly reported, health officials are looking at wastewater to monitor virus trends.

With the new omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 accounting for most coronavirus spread in the U.S., health officials this week urged people who haven't received booster shots to get them. "Currently, many Americans are undervaccinated, meaning they are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.

Another new omicron variant, known as BA.2.75, is raising concern in India and the U.S., according to the Associated Press.

Monkeypox, a different type of viral illness, does not spread easily from person to person and has a relatively low risk of widespread transmission, health officials say.

Most people with monkeypox report close, sustained contact with others who have the infection. Many of those affected are men who have sex with men, but anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness, the CDC says.

People with monkeypox typically develop a characteristic skin rash or lesions. Additional symptoms such as fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes can also occur.