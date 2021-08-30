COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated up in Dane County

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Dane County, but unvaccinated residents have been more than twice as likely as those fully vaccinated to test positive or be hospitalized for the coronavirus as the delta variant has recently surged, the local health department said Monday.

Residents not fully vaccinated were 2.5 times more likely to be infected in August, Public Health Madison and Dane County said. In July, they were 2.1 times more likely to be infected and 2.3 times more likely to hospitalized for COVID-19, the department said in a blog post. Since June, their rate of infection has gone up more than for those fully vaccinated, though the exact rates were not immediately available.

“The bottom line: The vast majority of people who are fully vaccinated are not being hospitalized with COVID-19,” the department said. “In the event of an infection among people who are fully vaccinated, severe outcomes (hospitalization and death) are rare.”