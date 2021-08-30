COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated up in Dane County

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Dane County, but unvaccinated residents have been more than twice as likely as those fully vaccinated to test positive or be hospitalized for the coronavirus as the delta variant has recently surged, the local health department said Monday.
Residents not fully vaccinated were 2.5 times more likely to be infected in August, Public Health Madison and Dane County said. In July, they were 2.1 times more likely to be infected and 2.3 times more likely to hospitalized for COVID-19, the department said in a blog post. Since June, their rate of infection has gone up more than for those fully vaccinated, though the exact rates were not immediately available.
“The bottom line: The vast majority of people who are fully vaccinated are not being hospitalized with COVID-19,” the department said. “In the event of an infection among people who are fully vaccinated, severe outcomes (hospitalization and death) are rare.”
The county data about breakthrough infections, which occur in people who are fully immunized, is similar to information released earlier this month by the state Department of Health Services. Statewide in July, unvaccinated people were nearly three times as likely to be infected with COVID-19, nearly four times as likely to be hospitalized for it and 11 times as likely to die from it as those fully vaccinated, the state health department said.
In Dane County, health officials also provided a breakdown by two age groups. In July, unvaccinated people under the age of 65 were 1.9 times more likely to test positive and 4.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than vaccinated people under the age of 65, the city-county department said. Unvaccinated people age 65 and older were 6.1 times more likely to test positive and 9.5 times more likely to be hospitalized for the coronavirus.
From February through August 17, there were 1,472 COVID-19 diagnoses in the county among people who were fully vaccinated, the department said. Among them, 25 people were hospitalized and three died. Four of the hospitalizations and two of the deaths occurred before the arrival of the delta variant late this spring.
In the same time period, 8,020 unvaccinated people tested positive for COVID. Among them, 174 were hospitalized and 21 died.
Overall, the county has about 371,000 fully vaccinated residents and roughly 175,000 unvaccinated residents.
Breakthrough infections and hospitalizations may be increasing because the delta variant spreads more easily, the department said. Also, more fully vaccinated people may be getting tested since the arrival of the variant. There also may be waning immunity from vaccination, with federal health officials are studying as they prepare a plan for booster shots.
There were 78 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Monday, 27 of them in intensive care, more than double the counts from early this month, the city-county health department said. Statewide, as of Friday, 865 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since mid-January, and 259 in intensive care, the highest since late December, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Wisconsin's daily average of new COVID-19 cases is 1,692, up from 74 on the Fourth of July. The daily average of COVID-19 deaths is seven, up from one in early August.
Statewide, 51.3% of residents are fully vaccinated. In Dane County, it's 69.2%, the highest rate among counties in Wisconsin.