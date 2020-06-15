COVID-19: Area summer camps move online, add precautions

In a survey, Bell said, parents responded that they just want their children to have fun and be able to interact with animals as well as other kids. She also opted to cap classes at 10 participants instead of the usual 40 to allow for interaction between the kids and instructors.

“We found that most families and children are just Zoom exhausted,” said Bell. To help this, the camp is working to emphasize live interaction and limit recorded lessons while including lots of animal viewing.

Bell said that checking in with the “animal ambassadors,” the classroom’s two guinea pigs, three rats and a snake named Jake, will be part of campers’ everyday experience.

Participants will also receive a take-home kit filled with materials for daily at-home activities, which Bell said are intended to bolster kids’ independence. A birdhouse to paint, cardboard and bird seed for a homemade bird feeder and an owl pellet to dissect are just some of the items included.