COVID-19: Area summer camps move online, add precautions

As the online school year comes to a close, many Madison-area kids are likely looking forward to attending their favorite summer camp. However, with new COVID-19 precautions, aspects of a typical camp experience—games of tag, hands-on learning, sharing s’mores around a late-night bonfire—will look a little different this year.
Parents are facing three months of unstructured time to fill before the new school picks back up in September, and though restrictions are beginning to loosen across the area, many families are still reluctant to engage in typical summer activities, such as swimming, club activities or summer classes, where mask-wearing and social distancing measures are difficult to enforce.
Jessica Rausch, a Sun Prairie resident, says she’s still unsure what to expect this summer. Her kids, Allie, 14, and Jacob, 12, had their last day of school Thursday.
“I know it’s going to be hard to keep them busy and I know it’s going to be hard emotionally for them.”
Across the state, summer camps are adapting to the ever-changing situation—some canceling outright, others moving online, and some proceeding cautiously with in-person programming.
During a typical summer, Allie and Jacob usually attend Camp Anokijig, a weeklong sleepaway camp in Sheboygan County.
“This would be their fourth year and it’s their very favorite thing to do all summer,” she said.
The camp canceled its first two sessions, but is planning to proceed with proper precautions starting the third week. Currently, some counselors are completing virtual training, while others donned masks to prepare campsites for the first round of campers.
“My instinct is that this might be the only thing that they get to so this summer,” Rausch said. “So however it looks, if we could make it work I think we’d like to."
Camp Pawprint, the Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS) summer program, is one organization that has moved instruction online.
“The online environment allows us to offer our favorite humane education programs in a new way,” DCHS Humane Educator Wendy Bell said. “This isn’t just some sit-and-watch camp, it’s an opportunity to engage with fellow campers, learn from presenters and enjoy daily check-ins with our classroom animals.”
Camp Pawprint will meet daily for one hour via Zoom, where participants will see presentations by local animal experts, check-ins with real animals and instruction from professionals like veterinarians and dog trainers.
In a survey, Bell said, parents responded that they just want their children to have fun and be able to interact with animals as well as other kids. She also opted to cap classes at 10 participants instead of the usual 40 to allow for interaction between the kids and instructors.
“We found that most families and children are just Zoom exhausted,” said Bell. To help this, the camp is working to emphasize live interaction and limit recorded lessons while including lots of animal viewing.
Bell said that checking in with the “animal ambassadors,” the classroom’s two guinea pigs, three rats and a snake named Jake, will be part of campers’ everyday experience.
Participants will also receive a take-home kit filled with materials for daily at-home activities, which Bell said are intended to bolster kids’ independence. A birdhouse to paint, cardboard and bird seed for a homemade bird feeder and an owl pellet to dissect are just some of the items included.
Keeping camp open despite difficulties is important for building relationships with families and providing opportunities for young animal lovers, according to Bell. “Hopefully through this camp they’re still able to build a really great relationship with each other and with our community here at DCHS,” she said.
Registration for Camp Pawprint is open online until June 10 for the first session of camp, which runs June 15-19.
Other camps, such as Camp Shalom, the Jewish Federation of Madison’s summer day camp are continuing as planned, but with added precautions. According to a recently posted statement, Camp Shalom is offering a modified program and will strictly adhere to Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) and American Camping Association (ACA) guidelines.
The camp’s new protocol will allow for fewer campers and staff per session, observe social distancing guidelines, monitor campers’ temperatures at dropoff and double down on cleaning and sanitation, as well as eliminating family nights and overnight programs. All camp sessions are currently full with a wait list.
Madison School and Community Recreation earlier canceled all summer programming, but later added back a limited list of virtual and outdoor classes under the title Virtual Kids Kamp 2020.
“Program specialists considered a number of factors in deciding what programs to offer virtually including staff availability and community interest,” said Mary Roth, operations manager at MSCR. “But the most important is if the activity is well-suited to a virtual format."
Camps will be taught via Zoom and include themes like under the sea, science experiments, art and theater. The length of each session varies, lasting from one up to five days of 60-90 minute virtual classes. Participants will pick up a box of materials to be used for activities throughout the duration of the camp.
Registration begins June 8, with classes running from early July through August.
Roth noted the logistical challenges that come with moving to new technology and providing supplies for the transition, but says the organization remains committed to supporting its staff and the community. For families without a home computer or internet access, Roth said that the district has worked to provide devices to access programs.
“At MSCR our strength is our connection with the community,” she said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to change how we connect and deliver services to the community.”
The MSCR website also compiled a page for safer at home activities. Along with instructions for ice cube paintings and at-home workouts, the site links to free learning opportunities such as the Virtual Outdoor Club. Though all plans remain contingent on the steady recovery from Covid-19, MSCR will expand its options to include more outdoor activities later this summer, offering classes in arts, sports, fitness and boating beginning in July and August.
“If a child can engage their creative brain in an art activity, a teen can connect with peers through a virtual camp or an older adult can stay active in a fitness class, those participants are all benefitting from recreation remotely,” Roth said.
