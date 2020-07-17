COVID-19 antibody detection up slightly as cases, hospitalizations rise

In addition, now that diagnostic testing for active COVID-19 has been widely available for a while, the mix of people who seek antibody testing may have changed, said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality offer at UW Health. “People are moving their testing upstream to the diagnostic test and not relying on the antibody test as much,” he said.

Among 26,711 people who have had antibody tests at UW Health, SSM Health in Wisconsin, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin since they started offering the tests in May, 665, or 2.5%, have been positive, according to data provided this week by the organizations.

The state Department of Health Services is partnering with UW-Madison’s Survey of the Health of Wisconsin to embark on a study of the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies throughout the state. Past SHOW participants, from 10 randomly selected counties and the city of Milwaukee, will receive antibody testing quarterly over the next year.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased statewide and in Dane County recently. There were 331 patients in hospitals with the disease Friday, up from 235 on July 4 but well below the peak of 446 patients on April 9.