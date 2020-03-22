COVID-19 pandemic closures are interfering with milestones of growing up around Madison

“The most important thing is that these families are staying active and engaged with as many normal activities as they can,” she said. “Especially for kids — routine is so good for them. Making sure they have goals and that they’re staying on track and making progress, those are core parts of our program. So, we’re really trying to keep people engaged in martial arts so they have some sense of normalcy, and so when things do get back to normal, they’re not too far behind.”

Black Belt America students Coraline and Sean Salmon have been training at home. Sean, 13, is a seventh-grader at Eagle School, and he’s working on becoming a second-degree black belt.

“He’s been making us work out every night,” said Allison, his mother, who also practices karate. “I told him, ‘I can’t do any more cardio — we’ve done cardio three nights in a row.’”

Coraline, 8, is a third-grader at West Middleton Elementary. She moved up to a red belt after recently submitting a video of her forms and combos to a private Facebook group.