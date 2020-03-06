COVID-19 coronavirus test results pending for 14 in Wisconsin; officials ask some travelers to self-quarantine

Fourteen people in Wisconsin have been tested for COVID-19 coronavirus and don’t have results available yet, the state Department of Health Services said Thursday.

It’s the largest number of pending possible cases in the state since the global outbreak began, likely reflecting expanded criteria for who should be tested and an increase in the availability of testing — including at the State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW-Madison.

Of a total of 39 residents who have been under investigation, 24 have been negative and one has been positive for COVID-19. A Dane County resident who tested positive after returning from Beijing, China, on Jan. 30 was released from isolation last week after recovering and testing negative in two consecutive tests.

State health officials have asked people who travel to countries with widespread COVID-19 — which currently includes China, Iran, South Korea and Italy — to self-quarantine for 14 days.